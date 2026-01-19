T.I. Cuts Off All His Dreads, Returns With New Song “Let Em Know”

T.I. has begun the rollout for his upcoming album with a new look and a new single titled "Let Em Know."

On Jan. 17, Tip announced his return with a post on Instagram. The clip starts off with the Atlanta rapper sitting in a barber's chair before his dreads are seen falling to the floor. The next cut shows T.I. with a fresh one-blade.

"Get ready. It's time," he narrates just as a teaser of the music video for the new Pharrell-produced single "Let Em Know" starts.

Tip captioned the post, "He’s Baaaaaaack!!!!!! #LetEmKnow."

Officially released on Sunday (Jan. 18), the charged-up track finds the Kang going hard over driving chords and heavy bass from Skateboard P.

"Runnin' 'til the checkered flag, ride up through the red light/Twelve catch me gunnin', won't pull over 'til I'm dead, right," T.I. raps. "Ridin' 'til the sun rise, care none 'bout no bedtime/Ain't gon' catch no bitch that's ridin' with me 'less they head fire, better know/From Westside Atlanta or the Bed-Stuy all the way to Crenshaw."

The new single will appear on Tip's forthcoming album Kill The King. The new LP will be T.I.'s first album since The L.I.B.R.A., which dropped in 2020. The Grand Hustle head honcho has spent the last few years cutting his teeth as a stand-up comedian. Now, he's back in album mode.

