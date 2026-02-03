Man Shot and Killed Near T.I.’s Atlanta Recording Studio

A homicide occurred outside of T.I.'s Atlanta recording studio over the weekend.

On Jan. 31, around 3:17 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at Tip's Super Sounds Studios in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arriving, they discovered a victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Following life-saving efforts from the police, the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. Police are currently investigating the shooting.

"Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the APD said in a press release.

According to WSB-TV, T.I. has owned the studio since 2020. However, he does not manage the property. This is not the first shooting to occur at Super Sounds Studios. In 2021, a man was shot at the same location. In 2022, a man was shot in the leg in the parking lot. Police believed that shooting was prompted by someone breaking into cars outside the studio.

XXL has reached out to T.I's team and the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

T.I. is currently prepping the release of his new album, Kill the King. Last month, he released the lead single "Let Em Know" featuring Pharrell. Tip says this will be his final album.

“I think I have many gifts that God has given me, man, that I could spend some more time and attention on and spend more time at home with my family and grandchildren,” T.I. said during an interview at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 1). “It’s plenty stuff to do.”

He has not announced the release date for the album.

