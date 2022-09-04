Pat Stay, Famed Battle Rapper, Dead After Being Fatally Stabbed – Report

Pat Stay, an acclaimed battle rapper in Canada and the U.S., reportedly has died after being fatally stabbed.

According to a CBC News report, published on Sunday (Sept. 4), Pat Stay was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Although Halifax Regional Police have yet to confirm the victim's identity, Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the sad news to CBC News.

According to a press release, police said they responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street at 12:36 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a male "suffering from injuries consistent with being the victim of a stabbing." The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

Pat Stay, born Patrick Wayne Stay, was a highly-regarded artist in the global battle rap circuit. Two days before his untimely death, the Canadian rapper challenged The Game to a rap battle on his diss track, "Warm Up." The song was in response to the Compton, Calif. rapper trying to goad Eminem into a rhyme battle with his 10-minute diss track "The Black Slim Shady", which appeared on his album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover memorial services for Pat Stay.

Upon hearing the sad news of Pat Stay’s passing, several hip-hop artists pay tribute to him on Twitter.

"RIP PAT STAY, Praying For The Battle Rap Community," tweeted NLE Choppa.

Producer The Alchemist wrote, "'I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on[.]' Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know i always thought he was the best. I’m hurt."

