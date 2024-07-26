HoneyKomb Brazy Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

HoneyKomb Brazy pleads guilty to a federal gun charge stemming from a traffic stop in 2023.

HoneyKomb Brazy Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

Documents obtained by XXL show that HoneyKomb Brazy pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge on Thursday (July 25). As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors and the defense both recommended a sentence between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose will sentence HoneyKomb, real name Nahshon Terral Jones, on Oct. 25.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop on I-65 in Mobile, Ala. in December of 2023. Authorities pulled over HoneyKomb Brazy, his bodyguard Miguel Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller. Authorities discovered a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol in the vehicle. All three men were charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and were not allowed to have guns since they are all convicts. Hall pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in connection to the arrest back in May, while HoneyKomb Brazy seemed determined to take the case to trial.

HoneyKomb Brazy's lawyer Donald Briskman told Fox10tv.com at the time that the other two men were Brazy's security detail, and that none of the guns and drugs in question belonged to his client. "He didn’t possess firearms. He didn’t use drugs," Briskman said at the time.

XXL has reached out to HoneyKomb's team for further comment.

Read More: HoneyKomb Brazy Faces New Federal Gun Charge Following Recent Arrest

HoneyKomb Brazy's Social Media Monitored

In January of 2023, it was revealed during testimony that authorities had been monitoring Brazy on social media because he was a "subject of multiple investigations for years."

Special Agent Evan Fisher testified that during the night of the arrest, he was aware that Brazy "was out and about." Fisher reportedly acknowledged that they had been monitoring Brazy's social media posts and knew he was going from Montgomery, Ala. to Mobile, Ala. However, Fisher did not expand on why Brazy was a person of interest.

Honeykomb Brazy's legal issues stem back to 2020, when he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 15 years in prison. While incarcerated, in February of 2021, his grandparents were murdered in a house fire while he was locked up.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Gets Federal Gun Charge Dismissed