HoneyKomb Brazy Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison for Gun Possession

HoneyKomb Brazy has reportedly been sentenced to 30 months in prison for gun possession.

HoneyKomb Brazy Sentenced

On Feb. 14, HoneyKomb Brazy learned his fate in the firearm possession case that has been looming since 2023. According to Fox 10 News, Brazy was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brazy, born Nashon Jones, was originally arrested on Dec. 18, 2023, following a traffic stop where police discovered a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol in the car Brazy was riding in with his two bodyguards, Miguel Wayne Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller.

A week later, the Feds picked up the case. Brazy was indicted last January. Last May, Miguel Wayne Hall pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After initially, pleading not guilty, Brazy entered a guilty plea of being a felon in possession of a firearm last July.

During Brazy's sentencing, the judge urged the rapper to use his influence for change.

"I wanted to be a great man," Brazy said. "I just didn’t know how. … I really want to do right."

Following the sentencing, Brazy's attorney, Josh Briskman, told the press: "There was no question that Mr. Jones needed security. He has been the target of violence. His family has been the target of violence. His family was actually killed. He had people that were there to protect him. They were hired by third parties. Turns out they were unable to lawfully carry the firearms also."

Brazy, who has been in custody since his arrest, will get credit for time served.

XXL has reached out to the Mobile, Ala. District Court and HoneyKomb Brazy's attorney for comment.