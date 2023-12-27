HoneyKomb Brazy Faces New Federal Gun Charge Following Recent Arrest

HoneyKomb Brazy faces a new federal gun charge following his recent arrest in Alabama.

HoneyKomb Brazy Faces New Federal Gun Charge

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Dec. 27), a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Southern Alabama on Thursday (Dec. 21), finds HoneyKomb Brazy the subject of more legal issues. An application for an arrest warrant by FBI Task Force Officer Joshua Coleman accuses Brazy, born Nashon Jones, of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person along with two other individuals.

Authorities say that during a traffic stop on Dec. 18, HoneyKomb Brazy and the two other men were found to have both a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol. According to the affidavit, Brazy is prohibited from possessing such weapons as a result of being a convicted felon. Along with the requested arrest warrant, the FBI's application calls for KoneyKomb to provide DNA samples as they pertain to the guns.

HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested for Drug and Gun Possession

HoneyKomb Brazy's pending federal charge stems from an arrest earlier this month following the same traffic stop in Alabama. In addition to the guns mentioned above, the Mobile, Ala. rhymer and his associates were allegedly riding around with Promethazine, the prescription narcotic commonly referred to as lean, as well as marijuana.

XXL has reached out to HoneyKomb Brazy's team for a statement on the matter.

HoneyKomb Brazy's Past

HoneyKomb Brazy was initially sentenced to serve 15 years in prison back in 2020 after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was then released after serving 18 months. However, Brazy was sent back to prison in July of 2021 when he violated probation by appearing in music videos along with guns and drugs. Upon being released again this past November, HoneyKomb turned himself in on charges of allegedly exposing himself to a corrections officer during his stint in 2021.

In just over one month since his release, HoneyKomb Brazy has seen success through songs like "6 O'Clock" and "Letter to God," which have each amassed nearly three million YouTube views.

