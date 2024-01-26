HoneyKomb Brazy Indicted on Federal Gun Charges – Report

HoneyKomb Brazy has reportedly been indicted on federal gun charges in connection to his December arrest.

HoneyKomb Brazy and Bodyguards Indicted

Mobile, Ala. rapper HoneyKomb Brazy has been dealing with a legal situation since he was arrested along with his bodyguards following a traffic stop last December. On Friday (Jan. 26), Fox 10 News reported Brazy, born Nashon Jones, along with his two bodyguards, Miguel Wayne Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller, have been indicted for federal illegal firearm possession charges. Brazy and Fuller have been barred from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. Hall was reportedly banned from being able to possess guns due to him being the subject of a protection-from-abuse order issued by a judge in Georgia.

XXL has reached out to HoneyKomb Brazy's attorney for comment.

HoneyKomb Brazy's Legal Issues Explained

Police in Mobile, Ala. pulled over a vehicle that was occupied by HoneyKomb Brazy, Hall and Fuller on Dec. 18, 2023 for traffic violations. During a search of the vehicle, police alleged they discovered a Girsan MC 28 SAC 9mm pistol near the driver’s seat and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol. Police also reportedly uncovered Promethazine, the prescription narcotic commonly referred to as lean, as well as marijuana. Brazy was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and a code called certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

The feds then picked up the case. A federal agent later testified during a preliminary hearing that they were monitoring Brazy due to him being involved in multiple investigations over the years. Brazy plans to take the case to trial.



Brazy was released from prison last November after serving a total of 48 months for a being a felon in possession of a firearm.