HoneyKomb Brazy Was Being Monitored While on Social Media and Traveling, FBI Agent Says in Testimony – Report

More details have surfaced about the recent arrest of HoneyKomb Brazy. The rapper was reportedly being monitored by authorities through social media while he traveled, which ultimately led to him being arrested, an FBI agent recently testified.

FBI Agent Testifies About HoneyKomb Brazy's Arrest

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), a federal preliminary hearing was held to address Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's arrest for drug and gun possession, reports Fox 10 News. During the hearing, Special Agent Evan Fisher testified about the arrest. The agent said he was with Mobile County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 18, 2023, when they pulled the rapper and his two associates over on W.K. Wilson Bridge on Interstate 65 in Alabama.

Fisher reportedly testified the authorities used probable cause to stop the rapper's Cadillac Escalade because he had tinted windows, was following a vehicle too closely and remained in the passing lane for too long.

Under cross-examination, Fisher admitted that he and law enforcement officers knew the rapper, born Nashon Jones, "was out and about" when asked if they were targeting the rapper. Fisher also reportedly acknowledged that they had been monitoring Brazy's social media posts and knew he was going from Montgomery, Ala. to Mobile, Ala. However, Fisher did not expand on why Brazy was a person of interest other than saying, "He’s a subject of multiple investigations for years."

XXL has reached out to HoneyKomb Brazy's attorney for comment.

HoneyKomb Brazy Arrest Leads to New Federal Charges

As previously reported, HoneyKomb Brazy was arrested by the Mobile Police Department in Alabama after he and two associates were pulled over and police discovered a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol, Promethazine, the prescription narcotic commonly referred to as lean, as well as marijuana in the vehicle. Brazy plans to take the case to trial.

HoneyKomb Brazy's Past Legal Issues

In 2020, HoneyKomb Brazy was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 15 years in prison. While incarcerated, in February of 2021, his grandparents were murdered in a house fire while he was locked up. Brazy was freed in July of 2021, after serving 18 months of his sentence. However, he was ordered back to prison for violating his probation. He was released this past November after doing 30 months. A few days after he was released, he turned himself in to face charges for allegedly exposing himself to a corrections officer when he was in prison in 2021.

