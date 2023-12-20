HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested for Drug, Gun Possession

HoneyKomb Brazy has been arrested for gun and drug possession in Alabama.

HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested

On Monday (Dec. 18), HoneyKomb Brazy, born Nashon Jones, was arrested by the Mobile Police Department, according to jail records obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Dec. 20). He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and a code called certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. The arrest reportedly came as the result of a traffic stop.

XXL has reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and HoneyKomb Brazy's team for comment.

HoneyKomb Brazy's Legal Issues

In 2020, HoneyKomb Brazy was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. While he was serving his sentence, in February of 2021, his grandparents were murdered in a house fire. After being freed after only serving 18 months of his sentence, in July of 2021, he was ordered back to prison for violating his probation, the result of posing in music videos with guns and drugs.

He was again freed this past November after serving 30 months. A few days after he was released, he turned himself in to face charges for allegedly exposing himself to a corrections officer, a crime in which he is accused of committing when he was in prison in 2021.

Following his release from prison and recent arrest, HoneyKomb has been enjoying a sizeable buzz. He's released the singles "Respect," "Letter to God," "6'o Clock" and "Rub Me the Wrong Way," each of which have over 2 million views on YouTube.

