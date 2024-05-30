HoneyKomb Brazy’s Bodyguard Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

HoneyKomb Brazy's bodyguard has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in connection to both of their 2023 arrests.

HoneyKomb Brazy's Bodyguard Enters Plea

On Wednesday (May 29), Miguel Hall entered a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm in Southern Alabama's U.S. District Court, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (May 30). Hall will be sentenced in September. He is facing up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release when he is freed.

With the plea deal in place, the prosecution will not bring any additional charges and recommend the judge sentence Hall on the lower end of the sentencing guideline range.

HoneyKomb Brazy Plans to Take Case to Trial

The arrest stems from a traffic stop on I-65 in Mobile, Ala. in December of 2023. Authorities pulled over the trio of HoneyKomb Brazy, born Nashon Jones, Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller, and discovered a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol in the vehicle. All three men were charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. This past January, it was revealed during testimony that authorities had been monitoring Brazy due to him being the "subject of multiple investigations for years." In late January, Brazy was indicted on the charges. For now, he plans to take his case to trial.

HoneyKomb Brazy has a history of run-ins with the law. In 2020, the rapper was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In February of 2021, his grandparents were murdered in a house fire while he was still behind bars. Brazy was freed after only serving 18 months of his sentence. However, in July of 2021, he was ordered back to prison for violating his probation, the result of posing in music videos with guns and drugs. After serving another 30 months, he was freed last November before being arrested again the following month.

See Fox 10 News' report on Miguel Hall entering a guilty plea in connection to his 2023 arrest below.

Watch Fox 10 News' Coverage of HoneyKomb Brazy's Bodyguard's Plea Deal