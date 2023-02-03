N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J

N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless.

In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.

"You know what's crazy? I'm looking at these rappers trying shows now because you know, rappers from our era and they are so failing," he said at the 24-minute mark in the video below.

"Isn't it great? It's great to see them fail," Budden responded with laughter.

"They're doing sports shows, they're doing comedy shows," N.O.R.E. continued. "They're talking about they're doing this for fun. No you are not."

N.O.R.E. then compared himself to fellow Queens rapper LL Cool J, who has successfully transitioned from rapping to acting to creating his own radio station Rock The Bells on SiriusXM.

"It's true because like I said, when [Lyor Cohen] called me the other day, he kept enforcing to me the transition is everything," he said. "It's not been a lot of people to do that...You know the only person who's been able to do this other than me, you and a couple of others? It's [LL Cool J]...Ice T."

"This shit is not easy," he continued about the podcasting business. "Everyone just get up there... listen they go get a computer they get two cameras and they get a White guy — no offense to anybody right here that's all right I got white people with me too — they get a White guy and they just think say a couple of funny stories and it's gonna work. And then they come out for three weeks, six episodes. When the six episodes don't work they start to rethink it and you know what happens, they give up, they come out with another show and then that's trash and then they start cooking."

N.O.R.E. added, "Y'all looking horrible out here," without mentioning any rapper by name who is doing bad in the podcast space.

Podcasting is a tough business, but the veteran rhymer seems to know what he's doing. N.O.R.E. also revealed that he signed a podcasting deal with Warner Music Group that is "the biggest in podcast history."

Congratulations to N.O.R.E. on his new podcast deal.

Watch N.O.R.E.'s Interview on The Joe Budden Podcast Below