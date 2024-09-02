NLE Choppa explains why he performed at a Black pride event in Atlanta this weekend.

On Sunday (Sept. 1), NLE Choppa wowed the crowd at The Bank in Atlanta during the city's Black Pride Weekend, which runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Amid his set, the Memphis rhymer explained to the crowd why he chose to perform at the LGBTQ+ event. In the video, which can be seen below, NLE says that he decided to perform at the shindig to show others that everyone is equal despite their differences.

"A lot of muthaf**kas will ask me 'Man, you a rapper, what you doing at a club like this?' Well I say 'F**k them ni**as.' You wanna know why?" NLE told the crowd. "I ain't gon' lie, man, every day we wake up and we fight acceptance every day. Whether it's our skin color, whether if it's our weight, Whether it's what our sexuality is."

"And listen, at the end of the day, I believe in one thing," he continued. "I feel like everyone is equal, no matter how they drink their water, how they eat their food, how they piss, sh*t or muthaf**kin’ sleep, you feel me?"

"I just wanna let you know I'm not here for no gimmick," he added. "I'm not here for no extra numbers. I'm not here for no extra views ’cause I already got it if we're keeping it 100. I'm really here to make a difference and show y'all it's love."

NLE Choppa Claps Back at Fan for Critiquing Sexuality

On April 12, 2024, NLE Choppa hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to show gratitude towards the LGBTQ+ community for supporting his song "Sl*t Me Out 2."

"I'm noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to "Sl*t Me Out 2." And I Simply Want To Say Thank You," he typed in the tweet below. "IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to F**k with who f**k with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination."

After an X user called NLE gay, he clapped back at the person in the following tweet. Both posts can be seen below.

"I'm gay for showing love?" he responded to the X user. "Y'all men lost that's why we killing each other everyday cause y’all can’t show love and whole time yall be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it! Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality busta."

