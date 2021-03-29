NLE Choppa Arrested on Burglary, Drug and Gun Charges

NLE Choppa was arrested in Davie, Fla. on Sunday (March 28) for multiple offenses including burglary, drug and gun charges.

According to inmate records obtained by XXL today (March 29), the Memphis rapper, born Bryson Potts, was taken into custody by the Davie Police Department in Florida on charges of Burglary Unoccupied Structure Unarmed, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of Cannabis 20 Grams Less/Synth Cann 3 GMs Less and Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax). He is currently located at the Broward County Sherrif's Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., about 20 minutes away from Davie, Fla. The 18-year-old rapper has a bond in the amount of $4,500.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

Broward County Sheriff's Office

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by XXL on Monday, Choppa admitted to police that he jumped over a gate into a tow yard in Davie, Fla. to retrieve a watch from a vehicle that was towed from a separate incident. The vehicle the rapper was trying to locate, however, was not at that particular tow lot. The manager of the tow lot signed an affidavit in favor of prosecution. NLE Choppa was accompanied by two other people, Zyrion Matlock and Thony Coleman, who were also arrested.

Choppa and Matlock arrived at the parking lot where the tow yard is located in a 2019 Ford Expedition. After the two men searched the yard and returned to the SUV, police arrived on the scene and conducted a felony traffic stop. When Choppa, Matlock and another man named Thony Coleman, who was in the backseat of the truck, exited the vehicles, firearms could be seen on the top of the backseat. Prior to the men getting out of the SUV, the guns were not visible because the men were allegedly sitting on top of them.

The police report notes: "During a tow inventory of the vehicle, a Glock 27 with an extended magazine (# BELM588) and a AK-47 Draco pistol (# PMO-16706-19RO) were clearly visible in the backseat of the Ford Expedition. The firearms were readily accessible to Bryson, Matlock and Thony Coleman who were all seating in the rear seat of the Ford Expedition. The firearms were fully loaded with a round in the chamber."

The affidavit adds that none of the three men had a "valid concealed carry weapon permit or were of age (21)."

This isn't the artist's first time being confronted by cops. Two years ago, Choppa had a run-in with the police that was documented on video. In 2019, the rapper was filmed on an Instagram live seemingly being searched by police.

NLE Choppa's recent arrest comes a few months after he spoke up for Famous Dex amid the Chicago rapper's battle with alleged drug use. Back in November, Choppa, who had been promoting healthy eating habits and positivity via social media, called out Dex's record label, 300 Entertainment, for failing to step in and assist their artist with some sort of rehabilitative efforts.

While Famous Dex initially appeared reluctant to Choppa reaching out, the 2020 XXL Freshman reassured Dex that he was only coming from a place of sincerity.

"I just wanna see you as well as I know you can be king 💜 may god bless," Choppa tweeted. To this, Famous Dex replied, "Naw it’s all love bro we both kings I just love to be me love you bro never been the type to come at mf I don’t know but all love my brother stay bless you young god. Bless that someone care about me."

XXL has reached out to the Davie Police Department and a rep for NLE Choppa for a comment.

See 22 Hip-Hop-Related Police Raids