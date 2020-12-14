NLE Choppa Tells People to Stay Away From Vaccines

NLE Choppa has a message for the people and it's about vaccines.

On Sunday night (Dec. 13), the 2020 XXL Freshman advised his Twitter followers against being inoculated with vaccine treatments that are supposed to prevent individuals from contracting certain illnesses. He didn't mention the coronavirus vaccine specifically, but it's presumed that he is referring to that as well.

"Stay away from the vaccines, I repeat stay away from THEM VACCINES," Choppa tweeted.

NLE Choppa, who is a proponent for healthy eating and grows his own food in his backyard, isn't the first rapper to speak out publicly against the vaccine. Over the weekend, Offset expressed his distrust in the COVID-19 treatment that is still in the testing phase for some pharmaceutical brands.

And with coronavirus cases spiking at an unmanageable pace in the U.S., it is being encouraged that people take the vaccine. Even former POTUS' Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have volunteered to take the vaccine on camera.

Actually, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo shared live video footage via Twitter of the first person in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Queens today (Dec. 14). A Black woman named Sandra Lindsay, who is an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received the shot.

In the 11-minute clip, Cuomo says, "This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war. It's the beginning of the last chapter of the book. But now we just have to do it. Vaccine doesn't work if it's in the bio, right? So, New York State has been working very hard to deploy it, get it out. We have trains, planes and automobiles moving this all over the state right now."

According to CNN, the first set of vaccines shipped from the Pfizer plant in Portage, Mich. yesterday (Dec. 13) to over 600 sites across the country. Vaccine deliveries have been made to the University of Michigan, George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. and more so far.

For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it has to be administered in two parts to be fully effective. The two-dose treatment is given 21 days apart and reportedly has a 95 percent efficacy rate in people 16 years old and up.