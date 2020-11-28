NLE Choppa Tells Famous Dex’s Label They Need to Help Him, Dex Responds

NLE Choppa's change of lifestyle has extended to trying to get help for his fellow rappers. He recently made a plea of intervention for Famous Dex, which the Chicago rapper has responded to.

On early Saturday morning (Nov. 28), Choppa tweeted about Dex's label, 300 Entertainment, needing to step in and help the rapper due to his alleged heavy drug use. "I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest," the 2020 XXL Freshman tweeted. "Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it."

At first, Dex was not receptive to being called out. "Shid u worry about me tbh Longs I’m here I’m good Shid don’t watch me watch t.v," he replied. "Nigga worry about me an lame af on gang."

Choppa then responded by saying his critique was coming from a place of love. "Just care my boy and ion watch tv," he tweeted. "I just wanna see you as well as I know you can be king 💜 may god bless."

Dex then had a change of heart and was accepting of the support from Choppa. "Naw it’s all love bro we both kings I just love to be me love you bro never been the type to come at mf I don’t know but all love my brother stay bless you young god," he replied. "Bless that someone care about me"

Choppa went on to explain why he put his initial message out into the pubic instead of addressing Dex in private. "Mane if I wanted to dm somebody about a cause it’s harder cause I don’t have a IG," he tweeted. "Some people Twitter DM don’t show and plus this publicly needed to be said cause it’ll reach more people to actually help someone instead everything getting made as a joke until the joke be on bro."

Later on, Dex hopped on Instagram Live to address the situation with fans. Behind a filter that read, "Thanks for showing love bro," Dex opened up about the Twitter back-and-forth. "All my fans and everybody, I'm not mad at what NLE Choppa said. He cares, at least somebody cares," Dex said. "He didn't say nothing wrong. At least somebody cares and I just want to say I appreciate all the love. But, like, the world on drugs and I look mighty fine."

Reports of Dex's alleged drug use have been well documented. In late 2018, his team publicly expressed worry that his addiction was going too far after he passed out during an Instagram Live session. Last April, Dex declared he quit sipping lean and popping Xanax pills. That November, he suffered an epileptic seizure during a concert in Los Angeles.