Nicki Minaj Drops New Song ‘Needle’ Featuring Drake – Listen

Nicki Minaj has reunited with Drake for a new song called "Needle," off her latest album, Pink Friday 2.

Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Needle' Featuring Drake

Nicki Minaj returned with Pink Friday 2 on Friday (Dec. 8). Among the 22-track project is a new song with Drake titled "Needle." The song is a melodic affair and finds Drizzy crooning over a smooth Afrobeats instrumental.

"If these diamonds in my head can't weigh me down/What makes you think that you could weigh me down?/Stop it right now/Friends were pessimistic 'bout our love, heard they tired now/We both know they're miserable at home, f**k 'em all," Drake sings.

Nicki then follows in Drake's footsteps and sings, "I could stay back, I could take that/Come and lay back, on our way back/Make a movie, watch the playback/Nah, don't save that, I don't play that."

The former Young Money reps have hopped on numerous tracks together over the years, including "Moment 4 Life" off Nicki Minaj's three-times platinum debut, Pink Friday, in 2010. The pair haven't traded any bars in a few years though. The last time they appeared on the same track was on "Seeing Green" in 2021, which also features Lil Wayne and appears on the rerelease of Nicki Minaj's seminal 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

Pink Friday 2 features additional guest appearances from J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Future and others.

Read More: Drake Got a New Face Tattoo and It May Have a Special Meaning

Drake Previously Said Nicki Minaj Would Appear on For All the Dogs

Drake had previously said during a tour stop on his It's All a Blur Tour back in July that the Barbz leader would appear on his latest album, For All the Dogs. "I'ma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight ’cause I got a lot of love for Detroit," Drizzy told the roaring crowd during a performance in Detroit. "Me and Nicki Minaj did our very first song in like a really long time, I'm excited about that."

"I got a lot of love for her," he added.

However, when the project finally dropped on Oct. 6, Nicki Minaj was nowhere to be found.

Read More: 30 of the Best Nicki Minaj Songs

Listen to Nicki Minaj's new track "Needle" featuring Drake below.

Listen to Nicki Minaj's "Needle" Featuring Drake

Stream Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2