Ever since Nicki Minaj first stepped out in 2007, she's been on a whirlwind ride to the top of the rap game. Then she signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money imprint in 2009. She followed up that announcement by dropping "High as a Kite" with Weezy later that year. Her seminal mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, arrived shortly after. With prominent cosigns from Wayne and Gucci Mane at the time, and numerous other rappers in her back pocket, all eyes were on Nicki by the time she unleashed her now tree-times platinum debut album, Pink Friday, in 2010.

From there, the Queen's reign has seemingly been never-ending. She's remained one of the best-selling artists of all time. Billboard deemed her the highest-selling female rapper of the 2010s. Critics and fans alike have praised her as one of the greatest rappers of all time as well. Throughout her career, she's received 12 Grammy nominations, four Billboard Music Awards and, most recently, the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from MTV.

While Nicki continues to shatter records and top the charts, the head-Barb-in charge is finally gearing up to drop Pink Friday 2, the official followup to the album that made her. Her Barbz even created a fictional world called Gag City that has taken over X, formerly known as Twitter, before her album arrives. With so much music to sift through over the last two decades, it's worth combing through Nicki's extensive catalog to reminisce on some of her finest moments. Here are 30 of the best Nicki Minaj songs she's released below.