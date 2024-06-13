Nicki Minaj Shares Video of Her Happy Family Following Breakup Speculation

Nicki Minaj seems to be putting to bed speculation that she is breaking up with her husband Kenneth Petty by sharing a happy family moment on social media.

Nicki Minaj Shares Happy Family Video

On Wednesday (June 12), Nicki M posted a video on her Instagram account that shows her boarding a private plane. In the clip, which can be seen below, Nicki, Kenneth and their son "Papa Bear" are standing on the tarmac preparing to board. Nicki and Kenneth wave to the camera before watching their son ascend the steps.

"Sold out shows with Papa Bear," Nicki says before climbing the steps and throwing up a peace sign prior to the video ending. She captioned the clip, "He said get out of his way y’all! Lol Papa said 'they can’t even spell Moncler' … you started it first Nicki."

Nicki Sparks Divorce Speculation With Cryptic Posts

The latest sighting should be a welcomed sight for fans of the couple. On Monday (June 10), Nicki had Barbz speculating that a breakup occurred with a couple of cryptic posts. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she uploaded the tweet, "Yes. Single..."

On her Instagram Story, a few hours after her tweet, Nicki shared a video reminiscing about giving birth to her son Papa Bear back in 2020.

"And then one day, they're yelling, 'Push' and you're in pain," she whispers in the clip. "Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy. Thank God for your glory. Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job."

Nicki Minaj married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019. His past and present legal issues have been much publicized since then. He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in prison. He has since had to register as a sex offender. Nicki has defended Petty on multiple occasions including in a lawsuit filed against him by his attempted sexual assault victim. He has also been the subject of other lawsuits and more legal matters in recent years. All the baggage makes some people speculate he is bringing her brand down.

Check out the video of Nicki Minaj and fam boarding a private jet after breakup speculation below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Appear to Put Breakup Rumors to Rest