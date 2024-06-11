Nicki Minaj Sparks Divorce Rumors After Sharing Two Cryptic and Bizarre Social Media Posts

Nicki Minaj is sparking divorce rumors after sharing two cryptic posts on social media, and fans are concerned.

Nicki Minaj Posts Concerns Fans

On Monday (June 10), Nicki hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Yes Single..." which confused her fans. They believed either the Pink Friday rapper was about to drop a new song, or that she had just divorced her husband Kenneth Petty.

"Speak up now Nicki!! Don't leave us with this," one fed up fan commented under Nicki's tweet.

Nicki then added fuel to the fire when she shared a strange video on her Instagram Story a few hours after her tweet. Donning a bonnet, Nicki spoke directly into the camera and reminisced quietly about giving birth to her son Papa Bear back in 2020.

"And then one day, they're yelling, 'Push' and you're in pain," she whispers. "Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy. Thank God for your glory. Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job."

The Barbz continued to express concern online, and some of them asked Nicki to clarify and put their minds at ease. Nicki has not offered any other details. She's currently in the throes of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and is set to perform in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday (June 11).

Nicki Minaj Fueled Fan Concern Earlier This Year

This isn't the first time the Barbz have been concerned about their queen. Back in February, Nicki's fans grew worried after she erratically rapped the lyrics to her song "Moment 4 Life" before fondling her breasts in a bizarre Instagram livestream session. She went on to explain at length that she would be signing boobs on her Pink Friday 2 tour. The comments in a repost of the video on IG show many fans voicing concern.

More recently, Nicki was arrested in Amsterdam for marijuana possession in May. She said on Stationhead after she was released that she wasn't treated respectfully. Her loyal supporters were on social media trying to find their own ways to help Nicki by calling the police station.

"Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low," she said, referencing the Pink Friday 2 World Tour show date she had to cancel due to her arrest. "Not only that, but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose simply because you are a confident other race...The treatment was just disgusting and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone."

When asked if she was treated like a human, Nicki said she was not, so she could be going through something.

Check out Nicki Minaj's social media posts, as well as fan's reactions to them below.

See Nicki Minaj's Cryptic Tweet That Sparked Divorce Rumors

Nicki Minaj/X Nicki Minaj/X loading...

Watch Nicki Minaj's Bizarre Instagram Story That Left Fans Concerned

See Fan's Reactions to Nicki Minaj's Social Media Posts