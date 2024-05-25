Nicki Minaj Arrested After Dutch Police Allegedly Finds Marijuana in Her Luggage

UPDATE (5/25):

According to the Netherland Police Department's X account, Nicki Minaj was released after being arrested on the alleged suspicion of exporting soft drugs. In their statement, they said the 41-year-old rhymer consulted with the Public Prosecution Service and was let go with a small fine.

Netherland Police Department issued a statement regarding Nicki Minaj's arrest and release. Marechaussee/X loading...

ORIGINAL STORY (5/25):

Nicki Minaj has reportedly been arrested in Amsterdam after Dutch police allegedly found marijuana pre-rolls in her luggage.

Nicki Arrested In Amsterdam After Pre-Rolls Found in Luggage

On Saturday (May 25), Nicki Minaj shared on her Instagram page a video of herself being confronted by Dutch police in Amsterdam over contents in her bags. In one of the clips, which can be viewed below, the New York rap superstar is talking to a police rep, or possibly an interpreter, who is trying to explain to her that the authorities are going to thoroughly search her luggage.

In the caption, Nicki explains what is happening in the video. "They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane," she wrote. "Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."

In a separate video, Nicki Minaj is being arrested by Dutch police officers who inform her that they will be searching her luggage at the police station. Nicki, visibly frustrated, requests the presence of her lawyer and expresses apprehension about being transported in the back of a police van. An officer subsequently informs her of her arrest. Additionally, the officers assure her that they will assist her in attending her scheduled show once they have completed their investigation.

The video concludes with the officer closing the police van door with Nicki Minaj still inside filming.

Nicki also shared her ordeal on her X account as well. According to her, someone may have planted drugs in her bags so she could be late to her show in Manchester and sabotage the tour altogether.

"They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.," Nicki alleged in one of her posts.

XXL has reached out to Dutch police and Nicki Minaj's rep for comment.

Read More: 24 Rappers Who Have Mentioned Young Thug Since His Arrest

Nicki's Pink Friday 2 World Tour Is Breaking Records

Nicki Minaj's arrest comes while she's embarking on her European leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The sold out jaunt has reportedly become the highest-grossing female rap tour of all time.

According to tour statistics tracking blog @touringdata on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nicki's tour has officially become the most successful tour by a female rapper in history. The blog reported that, as of April 2024, Queen Barbz has grossed $34.9 million on tour, selling 220,000 tickets. This feat makes her the first female rapper to have the most concerts, earning over $2 million with 11 sold-out shows.

Watch Nicki Minaj's videos of herself getting detained by Dutch police in Amsterdam below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Get Detained by Dutch Police in Amsterdam