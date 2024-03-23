Nicki Minaj and Husband Will Pay $500,000 to Security Guard After Ignoring His Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty will have to pay $500,000 to a security guard after ignoring his lawsuit against them.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been ordered to pay a security guard $503,318.02 in a default judgment after failing to respond to his injury lawsuit on Friday (March 22). In docs filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judge Lynne M. Hobbs ordered the couple to pay Thomas Weidenmuller who alleged in his suit that Minaj and Petty had violently attacked him during her concert in Germany in 2019.

What Was the Security Guard's Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj and Her Husband All About?

According to Thomas Weidenmuller's lawsuit, which he filed in 2022, while doing security for Nicki Minaj's concert on March 22, 2019, in Germany, a fan managed to breach the stage. However, the fan was promptly escorted away by security personnel. However, Weidenmuller claimed that Minaj was infuriated by the security breach and started yelling at a female security guard.

When Weidenmuller tried to calm the situation, this enraged Minaj and the two began to exchange heated words to which Minaj allegedly threw a shoe at him. Weidenmuller claimed that Minaj eventually told her husband about their argument. Later, according to his account, he was summoned by Minaj to a private room.

Upon his arrival, Weidenmuller encountered Minaj, Petty and two of Minaj’s security guards. During the violent encounter, Weidenmuller alleged that Petty assaulted him while the other three individuals observed without intervening.

Weidenmuller claimed that the incident left him with severe injuries including a broken jaw, which he had to get eight different surgeries to repair. He also suffered pain in his head, neck and face.

In his initial lawsuit, Weidenmuller asked the court to award him $724,000 for his medical bills and emotional distress.

