NFL Commissioner Insists League’s Relationship With Jay-Z Has Not Changed Following Rape Allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league's relationship with Jay-Z has not been altered by the rape allegations recently levied against the music mogul.

Roger Goodell Stands Behind Jay-Z Amid Allegations

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), Goodell hosted a press conference where he was asked about Hov being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a new lawsuit and the rapper's vehement denial of the claims.

"We know, obviously, litigation is happening now," Goodell told the assembled press in the video below. "But, from our standpoint, the relationship is not changing with them, including our preparation for the next Super Bowl."

When asked how the NFL's working relationship with Jay-Z's Roc Nation is evolving Goodell continued: "I think they are getting incredibly comfortable with not just the Super Bowl but other events that they've advised us on [and] helped us with. He's been helpful in the social justice area to us on many occasions. They've been great partners."

Jay-Z Fights Rape Allegations

On Sunday (Dec. 8), an anonymous 37-year-old woman amended a rape lawsuit she filed against Diddy back in October and added Jay-Z as a defendant. The woman claims she was raped by Diddy and Jay-Z after being drugged at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

The same day, Jay-Z released a lengthy statement denying the claims in the suit, which was filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who has also filed over a dozen lawsuits on behalf of Diddy accusers.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," the Jay-Z statement reads in part. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Jay preemptively sued Buzbee last month after being made aware of the pending suit. Buzbee has since claimed Jay bullied and harassed him after he reached out to the Roc-A-Fella cofounder about the claims.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019 to be the league's live music entertainment strategist. Back in October, they reportedly extended the deal.

Check out a clip of Commissioner Goodell talking to the press below.

Watch Roger Goodell Address the NFL's Relationship With Jay-Z and Roc Nation