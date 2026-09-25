Woman Who Accused Jaÿ-Z of Rape Recants Her Claims, Says She Never Met Hov

The woman who accused Jaÿ-Z of rape recants her claims and now says she never met Hov.

On Thursday evening (Sept. 24), Jigga's legal team filed a motion dismissing Jane Doe from his federal lawsuit against the woman and her former attorney, Anthony Buzbee. The update comes after Jane Doe fully retracted her previous lawsuit claims that she was raped by the rap icon at a party in 2000 when she was 13.

"My allegations that Shawn Carter raped me or otherwise sexually assaulted me were false," her statement reads. "I have never met Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever. There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter. I understand that my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering and damage that can never be fully undone. I sincerely and unconditionally apologize to Mr. Carter for the devastating harm I have caused to him, his family, and his reputation."

Jane Doe's current attorney, J. Blair Newman, maintains that his client was the victim of a sexual assault but was mistaken in identifying Jaÿ-Z as the perpetrator.

The Roc Nation founder was accused in an amended lawsuit against Diddy filed in December of 2024 of sexually assaulting Jane Doe during an MTV VMAs afterparty in New York. In response, Jaÿ-Z countersued the woman and the attorney who filed the suit, Anthony Buzbee, for making false claims.

Last February, a judge dismissed Jane Doe's lawsuit after the woman admitted to making "mistakes" in her story. Though Jay dismissed Jane Doe from his countersuit, her former attorney, Anthony Buzbee, and his law firm remain defendants.

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