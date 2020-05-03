YoungBoy Never Broke Again has scored his second No. 1 album in six months.

On Sunday (May 3), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of its Billboard 200 album chart, revealing NBA YoungBoy's new 38 Baby 2 album had debuted at the No. 1 spot. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper's latest release moved 67,000 equivalent album units, with 4,000 coming from traditional album sales.

The new album contains 17 songs with only one feature from a recording artist via DaBaby's cameo on the track "Thug of Spades." The accomplishment marks NBA YoungBoy's fourth top 10 release since 2018 including the projects Until Death Call My Name (No. 7), AI YoungBoy 2 (No. 1) and Still Flexin, Still Steppin (No. 2).

Unfortunately, it looks like the sales feat comes as the rapper is preparing to go on a hiatus from music. Right before the release of 38 Baby 2, NBA told fans he would be taking a break following an alarming tweet that had his supporters worried about his well-being. That means his collab project with Boosie BadAzz may be put on hold.

This week, the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart was once again represented by hip-hop in a major way. Other artists with top 10 finishes include DaBaby (Blame It on Baby, No. 2), Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake, No. 3), The Weeknd (After Hours, No. 4), Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 5), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 6), Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 8), Travis Scott (Astroworld, No. 9) and Megan Thee Stallion (Suga, No. 10).

