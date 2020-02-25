Boosie BadAzz Confirms Album With YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Says It’s Mostly Done

The Boosie BadAzz and YoungBoy Never Broke Again project that was teased last summer is still on the way.

Boosie revealed the good news while fielding questions from fans via Instagram Live on Monday (Feb. 24). During the Q&A session, someone asked the rapper if his previously-proposed mixtape with his fellow Baton Rouge, La. native, NBA YoungBoy, was still coming out.

"I don't drop mixtapes, man. Stop saying that shit," Boosie replied. "We ain't dropping no mixtape, it's an album. I get paid off my music. I don't drop mixtapes. I drop albums. I ain't giving shit away. We gon' drop that bitch. We got about two, three more songs to do. I want to do about 13 songs. We got nine already."

This is welcomed news to fans of both artists. Boosie first revealed the existence of the project last June while NBA YoungBoy was still locked up on a probation violation for his involvement in a South Florida shooting.

"FREE @nba_youngboy #shakeback them kids need you young nigga real talk ❤️❤️❤️✅✅✅✅ #atlanticrecords WE GOT A TAPE THATS 🔥 LETS TALK N GET THIS SHIT TO THE STREETS N MAKE SOME MONEY 💰‼️" Boosie wrote on Instagram.

Since then, not much has been said about the project. Now we have an update and it sounds like the joint LP could be coming sooner than later.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is on the heels of dropping his latest album, Still Flexin Still Steppin, which features 14 songs and a guest appearance from Quando Rondo.