2020 Rolling Loud Miami Festival Postponed Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Rolling Loud festival in Miami has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday (April 1), Rolling Loud's official Twitter account confirmed in a statement that the festival had been postponed until February 2021. You can read the announcement and the accompanying tweet below.

The statement also revealed that the festival has been rescheduled to take place during President's Day Weekend (February 12-14, 2021) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"Since our last update, we have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hopeful that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May," the statement reads. "At the same time, we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone. It was important for us to not make the decision too soon, without having all of the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 has increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we could not proceed with the May 8-10 dates."

The festival was originally scheduled for May 8-10, and it was slated to include performances from DaBaby, Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Swae Lee, Gunna, Lil Baby and more.

Coachella and SXSW Dreamville festival are among other festivals that have canceled or postponed their upcoming shows due to public concern over the virus.