Travis Scott, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky and More Announced for 2020 Rolling Loud Miami

Rappers Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky have been tapped to headline the 2020 Rolling Loud Miami edition this Spring.

The lineup of the three-day event also features several members of the 2019 XXL Freshman class like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, YK Osiris, Gunna, Rico Nasty and Blueface. Also on the bill are Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Big Sean, Rod Wave, Gucci Mane, Dave East and many more artists.

The Rolling Loud Miami will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., from May 8-10. Three-day passes for the festival will go on sale Friday (Jan. 31) at 10 a.m. EST at rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.

In addition to Rolling Loud Miami, Travis is also set to headline the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, along with along with Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. Earlier this month, Travis garnered another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his Cactus Jack label compilation, Jack Boys.

Meanwhile, Post Malone is embarking on the second leg of his Runaway Tour this year. The North American trek kicks off Feb. 4 in Omaha, Nebraska, and wraps up on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joining him on the tour are fellow rappers Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Check out the full 2020 Rolling Loud Miami lineup below.

Rolling Loud