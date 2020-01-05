Travis Scott and crew have kicked off 2020 on a high note. La Flame's Cactus Jack label compilation, Jack Boys, is currently the No. 1 album in the country.

The new LP, which features label artists Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B, was released on Dec. 27. In the week since its release, the album has accumulated 154,000 equivalent album sales, reports Billboard on Sunday (Jan. 5). The total includes 79,000 traditional album sales.

The feat is even more impressive considering Jack Boys only contains seven songs including the "Highest in the Room (Remix)." Other rappers on the year-end project include Young Thug, Lil Baby, Offset, Quavo, Pop Smoke and more. The release was also accompanied by a short film co-directed by Cactus Jack and White Trash Tyler.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 2), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 3), Young Thug (So Much Fun, No. 7) and DaBaby (Kirk, No. 8).

In other Travis Scott-related news, the Texas artist currently covers the Winter 2019 issue of XXL magazine where he penned his own cover story touching on music, family life, his true passions and more.

It was recently confirmed he will be headlining the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April in Indio, Calif. along with Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. Others performing at the annual showcase include DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, YBN Cordae, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Denzel Curry, City Girls, Big Sean, Doja Cat, Noname, Princess Nokia, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee and more.