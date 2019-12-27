Cactus Jack's debut project is here.

On Friday (Dec. 27), Travis Scott and his crew of rappers dropped their first label compilation project Jack Boys. The compilation project for Travis' Cactus Jack label features the Astroworld rapper, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and artist/DJ Chase B. There are seven songs on the album, with additional guest appearances from Young Thug, Offset, Quavo and more.

Jack Boys arrives a few weeks after Scott, who performed at several festivals in 2019, announced the album on Twitter along with his new merch line. "BLACK JACK COLLECTION LIVE ON http://JACKBOYS.TRAVISSCOTT.COM GANG GANG: JACK BOYS SOON," he tweeted.

Travis first mentioned dropping something called Jack Boys last month during an interview with Zane Lowe. During their conversation, La Flame commented, "I'm gearing up for something special. All I can say is Jack Boys on the way."

It's been a year and a half since Travis dropped his Grammy-nominated Astroworld album, which was spearheaded by the single "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake and "Butterfly Effect." Even without an album in 2019, the Texas rhymer has a No. 1 single. The track, "Highest in the Room," which was released back in October, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It currently sits at No. 27.

Listen to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label compilation Jack Boys below.

Cactus Jacks's Jack Boys Album Tracklist

1. "Highest in the Room (Remix)" featuring Rosalia and Lil Baby

2. "Intro"

3. "Gang Gang"

4. "Had Enough" featuring Quavo and Offset

5. "Out West" featuring Young Thug

6. "What to Do"

7. "Gatti" featuring Pop Smoke

