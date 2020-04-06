Hip-hop moguls need to rely on a few key components for success, but patience and belief in a vision to go far are at the top. Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "Pee" Thomas teamed up to create Quality Control Music in 2013, a record label that built its name off signing local acts from the Atlanta area. They certainly had a vision for success and the patience to see it through.

Many QC signees have gone on to have real success in hip-hop, with Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and City Girls as prime examples. The label's first big breakthrough artists are Migos, who got through the door with the crawling track "Bando" in 2012, then blew up for real with "Versace" in 2013. From that point on, the Migos climbed the ladder to superstardom and the label has gone through a few iterations since.

QC has added and moved on from a few artists after launching seven years ago, but all while solidifying themselves as one of the most powerful indie labels in rap. Here, XXL sheds light on some of the best songs from the labels history, from then ’til now.

The early roster that was part of the Quality Control label included some talented young rappers. Rich The Kid got his start here. While he eventually left the label and caught some huge hits of his own, QC built the foundation. Rich's song "Plug" featuring Kodak Black and Playboi Carti was everywhere during his time at QC. Rappers Skippa Da Flippa and Jose Guapo, both with their own style, also called home to the label. OG Maco, another former labelmate, made a name for himself out of nowhere with the two-piece of "U Guessed It" and "FuckEmX3."

As it comes to current Quality Control artists, Lil Yachty has taken home some gold and platinum plaques, Lil Baby recently had the No. 1 album in the country with My Turn and City Girls have dominated with their one-of-a-kind style and personalities. Here's to more wins for QC. Here's the Quality Control Music Essential Listening Guide, past and present, below.