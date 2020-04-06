Here’s the Quality Control Music Essential Listening Guide
Hip-hop moguls need to rely on a few key components for success, but patience and belief in a vision to go far are at the top. Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "Pee" Thomas teamed up to create Quality Control Music in 2013, a record label that built its name off signing local acts from the Atlanta area. They certainly had a vision for success and the patience to see it through.
Many QC signees have gone on to have real success in hip-hop, with Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and City Girls as prime examples. The label's first big breakthrough artists are Migos, who got through the door with the crawling track "Bando" in 2012, then blew up for real with "Versace" in 2013. From that point on, the Migos climbed the ladder to superstardom and the label has gone through a few iterations since.
QC has added and moved on from a few artists after launching seven years ago, but all while solidifying themselves as one of the most powerful indie labels in rap. Here, XXL sheds light on some of the best songs from the labels history, from then ’til now.
The early roster that was part of the Quality Control label included some talented young rappers. Rich The Kid got his start here. While he eventually left the label and caught some huge hits of his own, QC built the foundation. Rich's song "Plug" featuring Kodak Black and Playboi Carti was everywhere during his time at QC. Rappers Skippa Da Flippa and Jose Guapo, both with their own style, also called home to the label. OG Maco, another former labelmate, made a name for himself out of nowhere with the two-piece of "U Guessed It" and "FuckEmX3."
As it comes to current Quality Control artists, Lil Yachty has taken home some gold and platinum plaques, Lil Baby recently had the No. 1 album in the country with My Turn and City Girls have dominated with their one-of-a-kind style and personalities. Here's to more wins for QC. Here's the Quality Control Music Essential Listening Guide, past and present, below.
"Versace"Migos
"Get Dripped"Lil Yachty featuring Playboi Carti
"Act Up"City Girls
"U Guessed It"OG Maco featuring Key
"Clout"Offset featuring Cardi B
"All of a Sudden"Lil Baby featuring Moneybagg Yo
"Plug"Rich The Kid featuring Playboi Carti and Kodak Black
"1st N 3rd"Marlo featuring Lil Baby and Future
"Freestyle"Lil Baby
"How Fast"Skippa Da Flippa
"Fck The Rap Game"Jose Guapo
"BOOM!"Lil Yachty featuring Ugly God
"Testament"Jordan Hollywood
"Twerk"City Girls featuring Cardi B
"Leave Em Alone"Layton Greene and Lil Baby featuring City Girls and PnB Rock
"Hurtin' Me"Stefflon Don featuring French Montana
"Cash Talk"Kollision
"Who Dab Is That?"Rich The Kid featuring Migos and Skippa Da Flippa
"Freestyle"Migos featuring Young Thug
"Safe House"Skippa Da Flippa featuring Offset and Rich The Kid
"Run It Up"Jose Guapo featuring YFN Lucci and Takeoff
"Jumpin Like Jordan"Migos featuring Rich The Kid
"Crunk Ain't Dead"Duke Deuce
"FuckEmX3"OG Maco featuring Migos
"Trap Dab Freestyle"Migos featuring Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Peewee Longway and Jose Guapo
"Ric Flair Drip"Offset and Metro Boomin
"Drip Like Dis"Bankroll Freddie, Young Dolph and Lil Baby
"Walk It Talk It"Migos featuring Drake
"Bad and Boujee"Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
"Rich Nigga Freestyle"YRN Mango featuring Migos
"Safe Mode"24Heavy featuring Kollision
"Levantar"Mak Sauce
"Open House"Street Bud featuring Quavo
"Mingo Lingo Freestyle"YRN Lingo