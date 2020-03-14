Lil Baby Ties Prince and Paul McCartney for Number of Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Lil Baby is now sitting next to two musical greats.

On Wednesday (March 11), Billboard revealed their updated Hot 100 chart for the week. Twelve songs off Baby's new My Turn album have entered the chart this week, giving him a current total of 14. For his career, he has 47 entries, tying him with the likes of Prince and Paul McCartney.

It has taken the Atlanta rapper less than three full years to achieve the feat, with his first Billboard 100-charting track, "My Dawg," breaking through back in 2017. In comparison, Drake has a total of 207 Billboard Hot 100 hits in his career. However, he only has three more than Lil Baby since the QC artist started his run a few years back.

Baby's My Turn album dropped on Feb. 28 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart the following week. It moved an impressive 197,000 equivalent album units. Baby has come close to reaching the No. 1 spot on previous releases such as Drip Harder, Harder Than Ever and Street Gossip, which reached No. 4, No. 3 and No. 2 on the chart, respectively.

See all the tracks Lil Baby landed on the Hot 100 this week below.

No. 18 “Heatin Up” featuring Gunna

No. 23 “Commercial” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

No. 28 “Live Off My Closet” featuring Future

No. 31 “Emotionally Scarred”

No. 48 “Grace” featuring 42 Dugg

No. 54 “Get Ugly”

No. 58 “No Sucker” featuring Moneybagg Yo

No. 59 “How”

No. 64 “Forever” featuring Lil Wayne

No. 78 “Same Thing”

No. 91 “We Should” featuring Young Thug

No. 99 “Can’t Explain”