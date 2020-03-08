Lil Baby has scored his first No. 1 album.

On Sunday (March 8), Billboard announced the Atlanta rapper's new LP, My Turn, debuted at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 chart after moving 197,000 equivalent album units. The sum includes just under 10,000 traditional album sales.

This is the first time Lil Baby has reached the summit after coming close on previous releases. Drip Harder, Harder Than Ever and Street Gossip reached No. 4, No. 3 and No. 2 on the chart, respectively.

My Turn features 20 songs with guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo and more, and was preceded by the singles "Woah" and "Sum 2 Prove."

Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Though he has close to 10 projects under his belt, Baby still feels like a newer artist and is still admittedly finding his way. Even when it comes to his recording process.

“My recording process is kinda still up in the air,” he shared with XXL last year. “I don’t really have a writing process. I don’t write at all but, honestly, I feel like it’s a modern-day writing because everything is technology and if I go in there and freestyle and I keep it, I feel like I wrote that. If I go in there and fix it, it’s almost like something I wrote. It’s not, like, a one-take, this is what I said and this is what it is.”

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 5), G Herbo (PTSD, No. 7), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 9) and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (Still Flexin Still Steppin, No. 10).