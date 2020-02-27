Lil Baby is back with his brand new album.

On Friday (Feb. 28), the Quality Control Music rapper released his sophomore album My Turn. The album features 20 new songs including his major single "Woah" and his song "Catch the Sun" off the Queen & Slim soundtrack. The album also contains contributions from Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Rylo Rodriguez, Moneybagg Yo, Future, Young Thug and 42 Dugg.

Lil Baby has also unloaded a video for "Heatin Up," which is his Gunna-assisted new song from the album.

The album comes shortly after Lil Baby appeared on the official remix to Drake and Future's "Life Is Good." In the song, Baby pulls up alongside DaBaby to drop some fresh bars over the unique instrumental.

"Woah, spent thirty racks on a rap bitch/Could've went and bought a brick, woah/Quarter million worth a chain/Ask IceBox, everybody lit, woah," Baby spits.

The album also arrives a few months before Lil Baby is set to hit the stage for 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami. Along with Baby, other top-notch acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Rico Nasty, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Big Sean, Rod Wave, Gucci Mane, Dave East and many more artists.

Listen to Lil Baby's My Turn album below.

Lil Baby's My Turn Album Tracklist

1. "Get Ugly"

2. "Heatin' Up" Featuring Gunna

3. "How"

4. "Grace" Featuring 42 Dugg

5. "Woah"

6. "Live off my Closet" Featuring Future

7. "Same Thing"

8. "Emotionally Scarred"

9. "Commercial" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

10. "Forever" Featuring Lil Wayne

11. "Can't Explain"

12. "No Sucker" Featuring Moneybagg Yo

13. "Sum 2 Prove"

14. "We Should" Featuring Young Thug

15. "Catch the Sun (From Queen & Slim Soundtrack)

16. "Consistent"

17. "Gang Signs"

18. "Hurtin'"

19. "Forget That" Featuring Rylo Rodriguez

20. "Solid"