City Girls’ JT Released From Federal Custody, No Longer in Halfway House

City Girls' JT is free from federal custody.

On Saturday (March 7), the Miami rapper was officially released from RRM Atlanta, where she's been living since she was released from federal prison, XXL has confirmed via Federal Bureau of Prison records.

Federal Bureau of Prisons

Hours after her release, JT hit up her Twitter account to express how excited she was about simply sleeping in her own bed for once. In her tweet, she shared a screenshot of a collage of photos of herself in her room lying in bed.

"Woke up in my own bed for the first time in 2 years! Happppppyyyyy:upside_down_face:," JT tweeted.

The "Twerk" rapper reported to the Federal Detention Center in Miami in July 2018 to begin her prison sentence for fraudulent credit card charges.

After she went to prison, Yung Miami held it down for the Miami-based duo by performing at festivals and more. Then, after their manager Pee Thomas teased her release, Yung Miami informed her followers that her cohort had been released from prison in October 2019.

“YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME!” Yung Miami wrote in an Instagram post.

Shortly after her release from prison, JT was admitted into a halfway house. It didn't take long for City Girls to drop "JT's First Day Out."

Now, the 27-year-old is finally getting a taste of full freedom for the first time in the past two years. Welcome home, JT!