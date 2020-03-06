6ix9ine is now in even more legal trouble. After Fashion Nova sued him for $2.25 million earlier this week, the Brooklyn rapper is reportedly facing another lawsuit.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (March 19), one of 6ix9ine's former friends is suing the rapper for allegedly trying to have him killed. Shane Hardy—otherwise known as Snow Billy—alleges that Tekashi ordered his associates from the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods to shoot and kill Hardy after he had a falling out with the rapper over his gang affiliation.

Legal documents reportedly indicate that the shooting happened on Jan. 18, 2018, while Hardy was out in Brooklyn. Hardy claims that 6ix9ine himself testified under oath that former affiliates Aaron "Bat" Young and Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones fired several shots at Hardy. Hardy was reportedly hit in the back of the head and neck, but he managed to survive. Young was sentenced to 20 years in prison for racketeering, firearms and narcotics charges last December, while Jones was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for racketeering conspiracy and one count of participating in a narcotics distribution conspiracy.

6ix9ine, Young and Jones are reportedly all named in the lawsuit. Hardy is supposedly suing over the serious physical injuries he endured and for the great humiliation he experienced afterward. This is the third lawsuit the imprisoned rapper has been hit with this year.

Earlier this week, Fashion Nova filed a lawsuit against 6ix9ine for failing to fulfill the requirements of their promotional deal. They paid the rapper $225,000 for his services, but, because he failed to disclose his criminal history and didn't return the money, the clothing brand is suing him for $2.25 million. The other lawsuit against Tekashi came from rapper Yung Gordon, who sued the rapper last month for allegedly swiping the intro to a song and using it for his popular single "Stoopid" without permission.

6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison back in December, but he had already served over a year behind bars and he was granted time served. Tekashi is expected to be released from prison on Aug. 2.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorneys for comment.