6ix9ine Receives Official Prison Release Date
6ix9ine’s prison release date has been set. The incarcerated rapper is slated to end his prison stay on Aug. 2, 2020, XXL has learned via the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
This news comes after 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December of 2019, after cooperating with authorities to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. This is close to the release date 6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, believed his client would receive even after the rapper was sentenced to two years.
"There's nothing's that's going to stop him from selling records," 50 Cent recently opined. "Middle America has kids that understand that you didn't support people who were gonna hurt your mom, that you didn't support people who were gonna actually hurt you. They understand that."
After he's a free man, the Brooklyn rapper is still required to stay in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office if they need information on other cases.
See 22 Hip-Hop-Related Police Raids