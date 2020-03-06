6ix9ine Receives Official Prison Release Date

6ix9ine’s prison release date has been set. The incarcerated rapper is slated to end his prison stay on Aug. 2, 2020, XXL has learned via the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

This news comes after 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December of 2019, after cooperating with authorities to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. This is close to the release date 6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, believed his client would receive even after the rapper was sentenced to two years.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge's hands,” Lazzaro said following the initial sentencing. “Daniel will have to serve another seven months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.” Once he's released, the Brooklyn artist plans to continue his rap career , after singing an eight-figure record deal last October . A number of people in the hip-hop community believe he will still have a successful career even after being labeled a snitch.

"There's nothing's that's going to stop him from selling records," 50 Cent recently opined. "Middle America has kids that understand that you didn't support people who were gonna hurt your mom, that you didn't support people who were gonna actually hurt you. They understand that."

After he's a free man, the Brooklyn rapper is still required to stay in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office if they need information on other cases.

