50 Cent Thinks Nothing Will Stop 6ix9ine From Selling Records After Tekashi Is Released From Prison

50 Cent is convinced that 6ix9ine will successfully sell his music after the beleaguered rapper is released from prison.

In an interview with Angie Martinez published Wednesday (Feb. 19), 50 kept it real with the Power 105.1 host about how 6ix9ine's music will do after Tekashi comes home. The executive producer of Power and ABC's For Life told Angie that he thinks 6ix9ine will still be able to sell plenty of records, even after he cooperated with federal authorities to take down his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew.

"There's nothing's that's going to stop him from selling records," 50 said. "Middle America has kids that understand that you didn't support people who were gonna hurt your mom, that you didn't support people who were gonna actually hurt you. They understand that."

Later on in their conversation, 50 told Angie about his upcoming series based on the come-up of Tekashi. Back in October, the synopsis of the series surfaced on the Internet. The show, called A Moment in Time, will feature six to eight hour-long episodes. One of the episodes will focus on the start of 6ix9ne's music career to his downfall.

This isn't the first time Fif has commented on 6ix9ine's career. Back in September, 50, who performed overseas last year, told Hot 97's Ebro Darden that he believes that 6ix9ine's fans will accept him despite his legal issues. He said that if 6ix9ine made the right record, then his fans will come back and support him.

"If he made the record, I believe the audience will play it," 50 said. "They don't care. They'll look at it and go, 'If you was gonna hurt my mother, and you was messing with my baby mother, and you was doing this,' they'll be like, 'Man, they would've told too.' 'Cause they don't have a defense if somebody was gonna do that to them.'"

6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison back in December 2019 and he was credited with the 11 months he'd served up to that time for racketeering and firearms charges. His lawyer expects Tekashi to be out of prison by July if he's granted time-served.

Watch 50 Cent speak on 6ix9ine at the 55:40 mark below.