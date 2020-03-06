6ix9ine can't seem to escape legal troubles. As he finishes the remainder of his prison sentence behind bars, the Brooklyn rapper has been hit with a $2.25 million lawsuit.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday (March 17), Fashion Nova is suing Tekashi for failing to repay the advance the rapper received from the clothing brand. Back in October of 2018, Tekashi allegedly made a deal with Fashion Nova to promote their brand in various social media posts and in his music. Fashion Nova paid 6ix9ine $225,000 for his services.

Then, two weeks later, 6ix9ine was arrested on federal racketeering charges. The rapper has been locked up ever since, and was not able to fulfill his side of the deal. Fashion Nova also alleges that Tekashi and his team managed to hide his criminal past from them. His publicized testimony against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloodz associates reportedly convinced the popular clothing company that he is not a good brand ambassador for them.

The expensive lawsuit will be one of several challenges 6ix9ine will have to face upon his release later this year. On (March 9), XXL confirmed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that the rapper will be released on Aug. 2. At that time, he will only have served 21 months of the 24-month sentence he received late last year.

6ix9ine plans to continue his rap career to fulfill his eight-figure record deal, which he signed last October. Some people believe he will be able to resume a successful career while other critics think he's done.

Fashion Nova has declined to comment on the reported lawsuit via e-mail. XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's legal reps for a statement.