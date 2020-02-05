Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo and More to Feature on Justin Bieber’s New Album

Justin Bieber is ready for Changes.

On Wednesday (February 5), the singer unveiled the tracklisting to his forthcoming album and as suspected, it features some major names. In addition to Kehlani, who's on the previously-released "Get Me," Changes will also feature Quavo, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky and Summer Walker.

Changes also features Bieber's single "Yummy," which went head-to-head with Roddy Ricch's "The Box" back in January for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Following a bit of a streaming war between the entertainers' respective fan-bases, Ricch came out on top, which Bieber conceded with a congratulatory tweet.

"Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy," Bieber wrote on Twitter at the time. "@RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox."

Changes will be Justin Bieber's fifth studio album, following 2015's Purpose. Travis Scott was featured on that album as well, along with Big Sean.

The singer also teamed up with Spotify for a special teaser reveal of the album’s tracklist through the “What Changes Track Are You?” filter on Instagram. Biebs used the filter himself to tease the tracklist ahead of the official release and fans went into a social media frenzy piecing together the full list using the filter. Check out the Changes filter here.

You can view the full tracklist to Changes for yourself below. The album hits stores Feb. 14.

Justin Bieber's Changes Album Tracklist

1. “All Around Me”

2. “Habitual”

3. “Come Around Me”

4. “Intentions” featuring Quavo

5. “Yummy”

6. “Available”

7. “Forever” featuring Post Malone and Clever

8. “Running Over” featuring Lil Dicky

9. “Take It Out On Me”

10. “Second Emotion” featuring Travis Scott

11. “Get Me” featuring Kehani

12. “ETA”

13. “Changes”

14. “Confirmation”

15. “That’s What It Is”

16. “At Least for Now”

17. “Yummy (Remix)” featuring Summer Walker