Justin Bieber plans to reunite with Travis Scott and Post Malone this year.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday (Jan. 3), the Biebs is preparing to drop his first album since his 2015 LP Purpose and he's got a squad of talent lined up to appear on it. Sources close to Bieber tell the outlet that the singer will collaborate with Travis Scott, Post Malone and Kehlani on the new project. Although details have not been confirmed regarding Scott and Kehlani's contributions, Bieber has reportedly finished his part of the collaboration with Malone but is now waiting for Posty's vocals.

Travis Scott and Post Malone have been busy touring throughout the country, Bieber has been surprisingly mum since hopping on DJ Khaled's 2018 banger "No Brainer." Since then, Bieber has gotten married and has reportedly been cooking up a new song with Lil Dicky. Although the song hasn't dropped yet, Bieber did come through with a banger that was inspired by 50 Cent's "Many Men."

"I just took out the Lambo/Man this thang got handles/One hand on the booty, it's a damn scandal/Beg for it like you pan handle/Pants sagging, I'm a damn vandal," Bieber raps on the song. "Like Van Damme do—took a couple years off, shed a couple tears, dog/Messed up here and there, ain't no fear here, dog/Got a wife, living right, yeah it's tight/Gluten-free, look at me—who woulda thought I'd be nice?"

Justin Bieber's new album, which might be titled Forever, reportedly drops sometime in March, which is the singer's birthday month.