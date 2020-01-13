Roddy Ricch is on a run.

On Monday (Jan. 13), Billboard confirmed that the 2019 XXL Freshman's new single "The Box" officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only was this a feat in and of itself, it faced stiff competition with Justin Bieber's new single "Yummy," and came out on top following a bit of a streaming war between the entertainers' respective fan-bases.

Following the news, Bieber was a good smart and congratulated Roddy on his first No. 1 record.

"Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy," Bieber tweeted. "@RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox."

With "Yummy" being Bieber's first single since his hiatus, the pop star has been going hard with promotion and sharing tips of things like how fans outside of America can use a VPN to stream the song and have the plays count toward the Billboard tally. Roddy even got in the battle of sorts, tweeting on Saturday (Jan. 11), "stream yummy by justin bieber."

"The Box" gained momentum thanks in large part to social video platforms, Tik Tok, Twitter and Triller, where fans have been making countless memes to the track. The song even blocked "Yummy" from hitting No. 1 on Spotify's U.S. top 50 chart earlier this month, which was perhaps a precursor to the first-week Billboard results.

This news follows another major feat for Roddy, whose debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial just landed back in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart–making it the first debut rap album to return to No. 1 in almost two decades.