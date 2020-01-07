Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Blocks Justin Bieber’s New Song From No. 1 on Spotify in the U.S.

Roddy Ricch has just kept Justin Bieber from getting the No. 1 spot on a Spotify chart.

When Spotify's U.S. top 50 streaming chart debuted over the weekend, the 2019 XXL Freshman's new single “The Box” once again grabbed the No. 1 spot. In doing so, he blocked Justin Bieber's "Yummy," which Hits Daily Double says debuted at No. 2 on the daily chart for the U.S. As of now, "Yummy” is holding down the No. 3 spot behind "The Box" and singer Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne."

This news comes after Roddy's debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last month. The collection, which features the hit single "Tip Toe," moved 101,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending Dec. 12. This week, Roddy's song "The Box" also nabbed a No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

All of this success is just further evidence that Roddy's on the way to fulfilling the potential he's seen in himself for a while now. Speaking to XXL for The Break in November of 2018, Roddy said success would definitely come if he addressed his core audience with his music.

"My best friend died in a high-speed chase. Before he went to jail, he told me, 'Roddy, chase the bag, do what you gotta do, put this before anything,'" Roddy said at the time. "I looked up to him, 'cause he was getting money before me. It's more about chasing it, for me. I don't really be putting no limitations or projections on myself. I just go do it. I don't really be thinking about that shit. Just put the music out. If I'm speaking to the streets and for the streets, they gon' respond. I don't even be thinking about blowing up."

Roddy didn't think about blowing up, but between his new album's No. 1 debut and his spot on the Spotify chart, it's clear that he's come along way. He's not slowing up any time soon.

Last week, it was announced that the Compton rapper was added to the all-star lineup of the 2020 Coachella Music and Arts Festival this spring. The festival will take place from April 10-12 and then from April 17-19.