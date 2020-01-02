And just like that, the lineup for the 2020 Coachella has been unveiled, and unsurprisingly it includes a few rap superstars.

On Thursday night (Jan. 2), organizers for the fest revealed that Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby and Frank Ocean will be performing at the typically star-studded festival. Other hip-hop artists taking the stage are 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, J.I.D, Brockhampton and more.

This news arrives weeks after it was reported that Travis Scott and Frank Ocean would be headlining Coachella this year. At the time nothing was confirmed, but now we know they'll be holding down the festival.

Travis Scott, who traveled the U.S. for his Astroworld Wish You Were Here Tour, will headline the show on both April 11 and April 18. Having just released his Jack Boys album with his Cactus Jack signees Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, Scott, fresh off being unveiled as the cover star for the Winter 2019 issue of XXL Magazine, will have plenty of new music to perform for fans at the festival. DaBaby will be performing on the same days as Scott.

For his part, Lil Uzi Vert will be performing on April 12 and April 19. Depending on whether or not he's able to drop off his Eternal Atake album, he could also have a lot of new music to perform for fans. Frank Ocean is headlining both days Uzi is set to perform.

In addition, YBN Cordae, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Denzel Curry, City Girls, Big Sean, Doja Cat, Noname, Princess Nokia, Roddy Ricch and Swae Lee will be performing at the three-day fête.

The festival will take place from April 10-12 and then from April 17-19. Pre-sale for weekend two passes for the festival will begin on Mon., Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.

See the lineup for 2020 Coachella below.

Lineup for 2020 Coachella

(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88rising's Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Big Sean

Big Wild

BIGBANG

Bishop Briggs

black midi

Black Pumas

Black Coffee

Brockhampton

Calvin Harris

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere Cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Conan Gray

Crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel Curry

Detlef

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

Epik High

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Floating Points

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Friendly Fires

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

GRiZ

Guy Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

J.I.D

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L'Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane 8

Lauren Daigle

Ленинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Malaa

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee Stallion

Melé

MIKA

Monolink

Mura Masa

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Noname

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Rage Against the Machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Rich Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run The Jewels

Sahar Z

Sama’

Sampa The Great

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Skegss

SLANDER

Sleaford Mods

slowthai

Snail Mail

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

Testpilot

The Chats

The Comet Is Coming

The HU

The Martinez Brothers

The Murder Capital

The Regrettes

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow's Modern Boxes

Tiga

TNGHT

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSA

Weyes Blood

Whipped Cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YungBlud