Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby and More Announced for Coachella 2020
And just like that, the lineup for the 2020 Coachella has been unveiled, and unsurprisingly it includes a few rap superstars.
On Thursday night (Jan. 2), organizers for the fest revealed that Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby and Frank Ocean will be performing at the typically star-studded festival. Other hip-hop artists taking the stage are 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, J.I.D, Brockhampton and more.
This news arrives weeks after it was reported that Travis Scott and Frank Ocean would be headlining Coachella this year. At the time nothing was confirmed, but now we know they'll be holding down the festival.
Travis Scott, who traveled the U.S. for his Astroworld Wish You Were Here Tour, will headline the show on both April 11 and April 18. Having just released his Jack Boys album with his Cactus Jack signees Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, Scott, fresh off being unveiled as the cover star for the Winter 2019 issue of XXL Magazine, will have plenty of new music to perform for fans at the festival. DaBaby will be performing on the same days as Scott.
For his part, Lil Uzi Vert will be performing on April 12 and April 19. Depending on whether or not he's able to drop off his Eternal Atake album, he could also have a lot of new music to perform for fans. Frank Ocean is headlining both days Uzi is set to perform.
In addition, YBN Cordae, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Denzel Curry, City Girls, Big Sean, Doja Cat, Noname, Princess Nokia, Roddy Ricch and Swae Lee will be performing at the three-day fête.
The festival will take place from April 10-12 and then from April 17-19. Pre-sale for weekend two passes for the festival will begin on Mon., Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.
See the lineup for 2020 Coachella below.
Lineup for 2020 Coachella
(Sandy) Alex G
100 gecs
21 Savage
88rising's Double Happiness
Adam Port
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Anna Calvi
Ari Lennox
Aya Nakamura
BADBADNOTGOOD
Banda MS
beabadoobee
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Bedouin
Big Sean
Big Wild
BIGBANG
Bishop Briggs
black midi
Black Pumas
Black Coffee
Brockhampton
Calvin Harris
Caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cashmere Cat
Channel Tres
Charli XCX
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City Girls
Code Orange
Conan Gray
Crumb
Cuco
DaBaby
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Denzel Curry
Detlef
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
ela minus
Ellen Allien
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
Epik High
Erick Morillo
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Floating Points
Flume
Fontaines D.C.
Frank Ocean
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Friendly Fires
GG Magree
girl in red
Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
GRiZ
Guy Laliberté
Hatsune Miku
Hayden James
Hot Chip
IDLES
Inner Wave
J.I.D
Jai Wolf
Jayda G
Jessie Reyez
Joji
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Kyle Watson
Kynda Black
L'Impératrice
Lana Del Rey
Lane 8
Lauren Daigle
Ленинград (Leningrad)
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Uzi Vert
Lost Kings
Louis The Child
Luttrell
Madeon
Malaa
Mannequin Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Marina
Masego
Matoma
Megan Thee Stallion
Melé
MIKA
Monolink
Mura Masa
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Noname
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
ONYVAA
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Pink Sweat$
Princess Nokia
PUP
Rage Against the Machine
Raveena
Rex Orange County
Rich Brian
Roddy Ricch
Run The Jewels
Sahar Z
Sama’
Sampa The Great
Sara Landry
Sasha Sloan
Satori
SebastiAn
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Skegss
SLANDER
Sleaford Mods
slowthai
Snail Mail
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
Swae Lee
Tchami
Testpilot
The Chats
The Comet Is Coming
The HU
The Martinez Brothers
The Murder Capital
The Regrettes
Thom Yorke | Tomorrow's Modern Boxes
Tiga
TNGHT
TOKiMONSTA
Travis Scott
Viagra Boys
VNSSA
Weyes Blood
Whipped Cream
Yaeji
YBN Cordae
YungBlud
