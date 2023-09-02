See Inside Roddy Ricch’s $5 Million Home He Just Sold

Roddy Ricch recently sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $5 million.

Roddy Ricch Sold His Beverly Hills Crib

According to a report on Realtor.com that was published on Friday (Sept. 1), Roddy Ricch sold his four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills, Calif., for under $5 million. Although "The Box" rapper scored a huge windfall, it came at a loss. Originally, he bought the house for $5.6 million in 2021 but sold it for only $4,995,000 when it was all said and done.

The real estate website reports that Roddy put the house on the market a year after he purchased it. In 2022, he had it on sale for $5.9 million and then slashed the price to $5.7 million earlier this year. This past summer, the 24-year-old rapper reduced the price even more to $5.2 million, which led to its recent sale, albeit, at a lower price than he was offering.

Roddy Ricch's Former Home Has Some Sleek Amenities

Roddy Ricch's former home has some cool amenities the would make for a cool bachelor pad for a rich baller. The living room has a faux fireplace and comfortable L-shaped sofas. The master bedroom has a private deck and a luxurious bathroom with a long rectangular tub and a walk-in shower with its own picture window.

Meanwhile, the yard is perfectly set up for entertaining with a grill station, outdoor living area and a large yard. There's also a secluded backyard with a pool and spa area that's adjacent to a basketball court.

Look at Roddy Ricch's $7 million California mansion below.