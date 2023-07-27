Roddy Ricch’s Instagram Live Viewers Plummet by Thousands Once He Starts Playing His Own Music

Roddy Ricch recently previewed some of his new music while on Instagram Live and his viewership plummeted by the thousands within a minute of playing his song.

Roddy Ricch's IG Live Viewers Plummeted After He Played His New Song

On Wednesday (July 26), Roddy Ricch hopped on his Instagram Live and decided to share with his viewers new music that he's working on in the studio. In a clip that surfaced on social media below, the former 2019 XXL Freshman had over 12,000 viewers at first when he started playing his tune, but his viewership dropped drastically to 7,700 within one minute of playing his melodic song.

Judging by the viewership drop, it's easy to speculate that people may not want to hear any new music from him, or that viewers weren't interested in watching him work in the studio. Nevertheless, it is good to see that Roddy is back at it, and hopefully, a new album is on the way.

Roddy's last project was a mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, which dropped in November of 2022. The collection featured "Aston Martin Truck" and "Twin" featuring Lil Durk.

Roddy Ricch Hit With a Lawsuit Over "The Box"

Although Roddy is working on new music, he was sued last year for one of his biggest songs—"The Box."

In December of 2022, TMZ reported that soul singer Greg Perry filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc, and Atlantic Records, alleging that they used his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" without permission on Roddy's hit song "The Box."

Perry claims that the 24-year-old rhymer and his team intentionally infringed on his copyright, with the proof "clearly and convincingly" being in the similarities between the two songs' intros. The veteran soulster further claims that Roddy, 30 Roc, and Atlantic directly stole the chords from the beginning of his song for the opening of Roddy's 2019 single, which was released exactly three years ago. Perry is seeking unspecified damages.

"The Box" is arguably Roddy's biggest song of his career. The track appears on his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The single also spent an impressive 11 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch Roddy Ricci's Viewership Drop By the Thousands When He Plays His Music Below