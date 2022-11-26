Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it.

In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.

Interestingly, however, Roddy Ricch didn't get a chance to perform at the Governors Ball because he was arrested for weapons possession before his scheduled set. But it looks like he still got paid.

Nevertheless, Roddy had to prove his festival fee after his conversation on a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. On the show, the Grammy Award-winning rapper asked Joe to guess how much he gets for a festival performance.

Joe guessed "a buck 25 for an hour" which is shorthand for $125,000, and Roddy scoffed at him. "That's crazy. I'll hang up on you," he said.

That's when Roddy revealed his price is "half a man," which is hip-hop slang for $500,000.

The "Chase Tha Bag" rapper is deserving of his performance fee. He's one of the biggest rappers in the game with a Grammy trophy and a Diamond-certified single for "The Box." Roddy just dropped his latest mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, last week.

Roddy Ricch knows how to get to the money.

Watch Roddy Ricch Reveal His Performance Fee on the Joe Bidden Podcast Below