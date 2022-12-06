Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box."

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.

Perry reportedly claims Roddy Ricch and his team willfully infringed upon his copyright, with the proof "clearly and convincingly" being in the similarities between the two songs' intros, which you can listen to below. Perry claims Roddy, 30 and Atlantic straight swiped the chords from the beginning of his song for the opening of Roddy's 2019 single, which dropped exactly three years ago. Perry is seeking unspecified damages.

XXL has reached out to Roddy Ricch's team for comment.

"The Box" is the fourth single off Roddy Ricch's debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The song reached platinum status three months after its release and only took two years to be certified diamond by the Recoding Industry Association of America. The single spent an impressive total of 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track won Song of the Year at the Apple Music Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards in 2020, and was nominated for three Grammys including Best Rap Song, Song of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2021.

Listen to Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and Greg Perry's "Come on Get Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" Below