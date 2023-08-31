See Lil Pump’s $7 Million Miami Mansion He Sold to Green Bay Packers Player Aaron Jones

Lil Pump recently sold his Miami mansion to Green Bay Packers player Aaron Jones for $7 million.

Lil Pump Sells His Miami Mansion to NFL Player Aaron Jones

On Thursday (Aug. 31), The New York Post reported that Lil Pump sold his $7 million mansion in Miami Beach to Green Bay Packers runnerback, Aaron Jones. The luxurious pad, which is approximately 5,165-square-foot, features a chef's kitchen, open water views, a pool, LED exterior lighting and "20-foot-high ceilings in the living room," to name a few.

The waterfront house hosts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. According to Realtor.com, Pump's mansion "offers top-of-the-line Italian designer touches." Last February, the rapper listed it for $8.7 million. In 2019, the 23-year-old rhymer purchased his SoFla home for $4.65 million. The mansion was built back in 2017.

Other Rappers Who Recently Listed Their Mansions

Lil Pump isn't the only rapper who recently sold their mansion. On June 9, Realtor.com reported that Swae Lee listed his remodeled Los Angeles mansion for $4 million. The 9,000-square-foot house resides in the Westchester County Estates and features a huge circular staircase, a sparkling chandelier, a double-entry shower, a sauna and much more. It also holds six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. In 2019, Swae Lee purchased the mansion for $3.5 million. It was built in 1988.

Inside Rick Ross' Mansions

Rick Ross also showed off a new mansion he purchased recently. On Aug. 30, Rozay posted several videos on his Instagram Story of his mansion in Houston, which contains a massive fish tank and luxurious pool.

Earlier in August, the rapper reportedly purchased a $35 million mansion in Miami's elite Star Island neighborhood as well. The house, which has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, features a chef's kitchen, a separate breakfast room, a heated pool, a 40-foot boat dock with direct access to the ocean, a custom staircase and a "living room that is larger than most apartments."

Read More: See Inside the Massive Mansion Rick Ross Is Reportedly Buying in Miami

Look at Lil Pump's $7 million Miami mansion below.