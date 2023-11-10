Lil Pump Gets Shout-Out From Donald Trump at Campaign Rally

Lil Pump got a special shout-out from former President Donald Trump at the politician's recent campaign rally.

Lil Pump Attends Trump Rally and Gets Shout-Out

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), former POTUS Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Fla. Lil Pump was in attendance. The South Florida rapper even got a personal shout-out from the MAGA leader. In video from the rally, which can be seen below, Pump is sitting in the crowd when he gets pointed out by Trump.

"One of the few, rapper Lil Pump," Trump announces.

Pump stands up to accept his applause. He is wearing a MAGA hat and varsity jacket and waves to the crowd.

Read More: 8 Rappers Who Are Still Supporting Donald Trump in 2023

Lil Pump Supports Trump's 2020 Campaign

Lil Pump was one of Trump's most vocal hip-hop supporters during Trump's 2020 campaign. He even spoke at a Trump rally in November of 2020, where Trump mistakenly called him Lil Pimp. Despite the outward support for Trump, Pump did not vote in the 2020 election. Pump isn't the only rapper still showing support for Trump in 2023. Sexyy Red, Waka Flocka Flame and several others have recently shown support for the twice-impeached politician.

See video of Lil Pump attending a Trump rally and getting a personal shout-out from The Donald below.

Watch Lil Pump Getting Love From Donald Trump at a Campaign Rally