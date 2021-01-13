Hip-Hop Reacts to President Trump Being Impeached Twice

President Trump has officially become the first president to be impeached twice and hip-hop is sharing their thoughts on the historical moment.

According to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday (Jan. 13), the House majority—Democrats and 10 Republicans—charged No. 45 earlier today with inciting the violent insurrection that took place on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. The final vote, which is the most bipartisan (an agreement between two opposing political parties) in U.S. history, was 232-197.

The chaotic riot at the Capitol, which was sparked by President-elect Joe Biden's ultimate victory over Trump, resulted in five deaths.

Donald Trump currently has one week left in his presidency as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated into the White House on Jan. 20.

Prior to Trump being impeached for a second time, he received support from some members of the hip-hop community vying for his reelection in November of 2020. Lil Wayne and Lil Pump were among those to meet with the Commander In Chief in-person during his run to maintain his position in the Oval Office last year.

However, their support for the current POTUS didn't come without backlash. Just like Trump's recent impeachment was met with responses from rappers via social media.

Wale tweeted, "Issa a real peach or play play peach like last time? 👀."

IDK also wrote, "Donald Trump is taking ellllllllllllzzzzzzz."

The next step for Donald Trump's impeachment is a Senate trial. According to a report from NBC News today, the House of Representatives are expected to send the article of impeachment to the Senate immediately. This will begin the process of holding a trial that will conclude whether or not Trump is convinced and barred from trying to uphold a position in any federal office ever again.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial will begin on Tuesday (Jan. 19) after the Senate reconvenes. President-elect Biden will be sworn in the following day, which means a decision regarding the trial will not be made until Trump is out of office.

Donald Trump, who is considering pardoning Lil Wayne and Kodak Black before he leaves office, was first impeached on two articles on Dec. 16, 2019. He was accused of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Trump was acquitted by the then-Republican-controlled Senate on both articles on Feb. 5, 2020.

See more reactions to Trump being impeached, again, below.

Scarface

Pharoahe Monch

Masta Ace

Big Daddy Kane

Ice-T